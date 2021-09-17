Editorial: The ever-increasing pressure on Yellowstone National Park By the Chronicle Editorial Board Sep 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Yellowstone National Park is bursting at the seams. Visitor numbers broke records in May, June, July and August. And the effects were visible. Those who drove through the park this summer met with noticeably heavier traffic than in previous years.The crowds are indicative of another unanticipated COVID-19 pandemic side effect. Concerned about the virus, more Americans than usual have turned away from air travel and opted for domestic driving vacations. That’s made for a big boost to the tourism industry in Montana, but it’s also made for crowding and the resulting wear and tear on national parks infrastructure and visitors’ patience.This year, Glacier National Park instituted a reservation system for driving the Going to the Sun Road for park’s heaviest tourist season. Park administrators declared the new system a success, saying it alleviated traffic and parking headaches along the hugely popular route. But it was not without its critics. Some would-be visitors canceled their plans after finding it difficult to obtain a reservation to drive the road. But despite its downsides, something similar may be in Yellowstone’s future.Yosemite National Park in California has been limiting the number of vehicles allowed in the park. The park normally provides a shuttle service inside the park though it has been temporarily suspended due to the pandemic. Denali National Park in Alaska has very limited access for private vehicles and a bus service for tourists to venture deeper into the park. Conservationists have long been urging limitations on vehicles in the most heavily visited parks.This year, Yellowstone experimented with a driverless shuttles to take visitors from Canyon Village to popular locations in that area. More shuttles may be offered in the future. “[W]e are looking at a range of visitor management action that focus on protecting resources, improving the visitor experience, and reducing congestion, noise and pollution,” park Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a press release earlier in the summer.Unfortunately, the day may be coming when the number of vehicles entering the park each day must be capped. More domestic driving vacations and crowded parks may be the new normal as COVID-19 and its new variants continue to churn through the population.Park tourism is a great economic engine for region. But there are simply limits to how much stress the park’s infrastructure and wildlife can endure before it becomes irreparably damaged. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Visitor Shuttle Yellowstone Transports Tourism City Planning Highway Park Vehicle Yosemite National Park Traffic Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Lingenfelter, David Vander Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: City should hold scooter companies accountable Posted: 12 a.m. Consultant reviews report on Bozeman development code rewrite Posted: 4:45 p.m. Bear spray, a Tesla and a pizza nonemergency: Police Reports for Wednesday, Sept. 15 Posted: Sep. 16, 2021 Annexation approved for development near Billings Clinic site in Bozeman Posted: Sep. 15, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the Biden administration's new federal vaccine requirements? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back