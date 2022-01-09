Editorial: The enduring success of Eagle Mount By the Chronicle Editorial Board Jan 9, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Over the last 40 years, Eagle Mount, a local nonprofit that provides recreational opportunities to people with disabilities, has grown from humble beginnings to a program that serves thousands of clients with the help of similar numbers of volunteers. It’s an anniversary worth noting. There are many worthy nonprofits locally and around the region that do immense amounts of good. But few parallel the success achieved by Eagle Mount.In 1982, Robert Mathis, a retired decorated Air Force pilot, and his wife Greta had the idea of giving a few people with disabilities a chance to go skiing. They had no idea how great the need was for such an opportunity. While they expected a handful of participants, some 80 signed up.Since then, the skiing program — still the most visible of its many offerings — has grown to include the gamut of outdoor recreation: horseback riding, cycling, camping, swimming, fishing and much more. It has expanded its services to serve people with cancer and is headquartered on a 19-acre campus on Goldenstein Lane. Eagle Mount likes to say it focuses on “celebrating abilities while supporting disabilities.” And participants report an uplifting experience. Living with a disability or a cancer diagnosis can pose many challenges the rest of us may never appreciate. Giving these individuals a chance to escape from those challenges and experience Montana’s outdoor opportunities is an act of extraordinary kindness and generosity. Eagle Mount never turns away clients because of inability to pay and is funded entirely with private donations.It’s worth noting that Charity Navigator (charitynavigator.org) gives Eagle Mount four stars out of a possible four stars. Charity Navigator rates nonprofits on the efficiency with which they deliver services to beneficiaries. The four-star rating means donors can give with the confidence their money will go to the cause as opposed to the costs of administration and fundraising activities.To donate or volunteer visit the organization’s website at eaglemount.org. And let’s all acknowledge the organization’s achievements and wish it continued success over the next 40 years and beyond. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Navigator Robert Mathis Nonprofit Welfare Medicine Military Institutes Greta Disability Opportunity Eagle Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Letter to the editor: Republican lawmakers doing just what voters want Posted: Jan. 9, 2022 Clubs, Sunday, January 9, 2022 Posted: Jan. 9, 2022 Bozeman City Commission to consider Canyon Gate development Tuesday Posted: Jan. 8, 2022 COVID-19 spreading fast through Gallatin County Posted: Jan. 7, 2022 Bozeman high schools to return to mask requirement as cases surge Posted: Jan. 7, 2022 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Did you purchase cannabis products during the first week of recreational sales in Montana? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back