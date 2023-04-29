When people look back on the 2023 Montana Legislature there will be one moment that sticks out: Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, standing on the House floor last Monday, microphone raised above her head as protestors in the gallery chanted “Let her speak!”
The freshman lawmaker had been prevented from speaking on the House floor for several days, retaliation for remarks she made earlier this month on Senate Bill 99, which would ban gender-affirming care for trans youth. Zephyr, who is transgender, said Republicans would have blood on their hands for supporting the measure.
Republicans wanted an apology. Zephyr wouldn’t give them one. In response, House Speaker Matt Regier repeatedly refused to recognize Zephyr when she requested time to speak on the House floor.
That decision galvanized support for Zephyr, who is now almost certainly the most famous of the 150 legislators, and it came to a head on Monday. Protestors supporting Zephyr filled the House gallery for the floor session. When she was once again denied the opportunity to speak, the gallery erupted.
As protestors chanted, halting the floor session, Regier ordered lawmakers to leave the floor and stand at the sides of the House while law enforcement cleared the gallery. Zephyr stayed put and held the microphone over her head. The chanting continued.
In justifying their decision to bar Zephyr from the floor Wednesday, Republicans said her decision to stay on the floor encouraged the protestors and threatened the safety of her fellow lawmakers. Democrats disagreed, but being on the wrong side of a supermajority, there wasn’t much they could do.
Barring Zephyr from the House floor is an extraordinary punishment without precedent in the Legislature’s history. She can still participate in floor sessions remotely — she did so from a couch outside the House floor on Thursday — and serve on committees.
The majority party was within its rights, but it made the wrong decision. Sure, the protest was disruptive, but it was also peaceful. And Rep. Johnathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, who has served in the Legislature since 2003, pointed out this week that past violations of decorum never resulted in a similar action.
The decision does more than punish Zephyr. It disenfranchises the 11,000 people she represents. It sends the message that GOP House leaders will simply shut down any speech they don’t like.
It’s also another example of Republican hostility toward the LGBTQ community. The governor signed SB 99 on Friday. A perplexing measure on drag shows is nearing passage. Republicans also pushed through a bill to define sex in law, which would preclude legal recognition for transgender people.
Many have tried to get Republicans in the Legislature to understand the harm these bills can cause. Zephyr brought their voices to the House floor.
On Monday, she was trying to amplify those voices. For a moment, she did.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
