When people look back on the 2023 Montana Legislature there will be one moment that sticks out: Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, standing on the House floor last Monday, microphone raised above her head as protestors in the gallery chanted “Let her speak!”

The freshman lawmaker had been prevented from speaking on the House floor for several days, retaliation for remarks she made earlier this month on Senate Bill 99, which would ban gender-affirming care for trans youth. Zephyr, who is transgender, said Republicans would have blood on their hands for supporting the measure.

Republicans wanted an apology. Zephyr wouldn’t give them one. In response, House Speaker Matt Regier repeatedly refused to recognize Zephyr when she requested time to speak on the House floor.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

