Montana GOP lawmakers recently got their knuckles rapped again by a district court judge who ruled a couple of their new laws and parts of a third were unconstitutional. The bills in question dealt with free speech on campus, the participation of transgender athletes and restrict voter registration efforts on state college and university campuses. The bills were passed despite the fact the state constitution gives full authority over the campuses to the state Board of Regents.
The rulings are just the latest in a long list of challenges to state laws passed by the Republican-controlled 2021 Legislature and signed into law by GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte. The Montana Free Press keeps a running tally on all the dozens of legal entanglements brought on by ill-advised legislation. Visit https://apps.montanafreepress.org/montana-legislature-lawsuit-tracker/ to see for yourself.
And that list is getting expensive. Defending the challenges is costing millions in taxpayer dollars. We learned just this week the secretary of state has spent $1.2 million paying an outside law firm to defend new state election laws that amount to little more than voter suppression efforts.
And it’s all so unnecessary. In many cases, bills proposed came with notes from the Legislature’s own legal counsel warning the measures run afoul of the constitution.
The framers of the state constitution built in safeguards specifically to prevent the tyranny of the majority Republicans have been arrogantly trying to foist on us. The courts are a separate and equal branch of government and legislators are barred from meddling in it. And the constitution’s language clearly gives the regents sole authority over state colleges and universities — with good reason. The framers didn’t want a bunch of politicians meddling in academic affairs.
November’s election is unlikely to change the makeup of the Legislature for the upcoming 2022 regular session. Republican lawmakers need to learn from past mistakes and drop the performance politics of legislating on bogus culture war issues that rile up their base. Hopefully, they will get down to dealing with the real issues facing this state — the growing scarcity of public school teachers and health care workers and the disaster in the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Unfortunately, experience tells us we’ll see more of the same come January.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
