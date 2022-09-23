Let the news come to you

Montana GOP lawmakers recently got their knuckles rapped again by a district court judge who ruled a couple of their new laws and parts of a third were unconstitutional. The bills in question dealt with free speech on campus, the participation of transgender athletes and restrict voter registration efforts on state college and university campuses. The bills were passed despite the fact the state constitution gives full authority over the campuses to the state Board of Regents.

The rulings are just the latest in a long list of challenges to state laws passed by the Republican-controlled 2021 Legislature and signed into law by GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte. The Montana Free Press keeps a running tally on all the dozens of legal entanglements brought on by ill-advised legislation. Visit https://apps.montanafreepress.org/montana-legislature-lawsuit-tracker/ to see for yourself.

And that list is getting expensive. Defending the challenges is costing millions in taxpayer dollars. We learned just this week the secretary of state has spent $1.2 million paying an outside law firm to defend new state election laws that amount to little more than voter suppression efforts.

