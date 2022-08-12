A Montana Free Press report published in the Aug. 9 Chronicle told of the significant and growing problem of homes burned in wildfires in Northwest Montana in recent years. That’s where the problem has been greatest this year — so far at least. But the issue of increasing population, and homes built, in the so-called wildland urban interface, or WUI, is problem throughout much of Western Montana, including Gallatin County. It was just short of two years ago when a forest fire burned more than two dozen homes on the west slope of the Bridger Range northeast of Bozeman.
There was a time not all that long ago when firefighters’ first priority was to establish a line of unburnable scarified earth around the perimeter of a wildfire to contain its spread. In recent years, however, much of the available firefighting resources must immediately be dispatched to protect the growing number of homes in the WUI. The problem is the product of a perfect storm of sorts resulting from intensifying fire seasons due to climate change and growing population.
It’s an issue that’s not going away any time soon. But there are things those who live in this fire threat zone can do to help ease the challenge. In the Aug. 9 report, Northwest Montana fire officials emphasized the importance of reducing burnable fuels around homes as well as cleaning gutters and establishing a nonflammable barrier around structures. An educational organization called FireSafe Flathead has formed in that region to inform property owners in the WUI about measures that can make their homes safer from fire — and make the job firefighters face easier.
But there are many resources available to homeowners throughout the state and region.
The University of Idaho Extension Service published a 24-page booklet on the issue and it’s available online at https://www.fs.fed.us/rm/pubs_other/rmrs_2004_barkeley_y001.pdf. Search for Gallatin County wildland urban interface and you will find maps identifying vulnerable areas within the county. The Custer Gallatin National Forest has undertaken a number of initiatives to ameliorate fire threats to life and property around the forest.
The harsh realities of climate change coupled with increased development in the WUI mean this problem is going to get worse in coming years. But by taking responsibility for our homes in these zones we can help keep the challenges to a minimum.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.