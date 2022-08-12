Let the news come to you

A Montana Free Press report published in the Aug. 9 Chronicle told of the significant and growing problem of homes burned in wildfires in Northwest Montana in recent years. That’s where the problem has been greatest this year — so far at least. But the issue of increasing population, and homes built, in the so-called wildland urban interface, or WUI, is problem throughout much of Western Montana, including Gallatin County. It was just short of two years ago when a forest fire burned more than two dozen homes on the west slope of the Bridger Range northeast of Bozeman.

There was a time not all that long ago when firefighters’ first priority was to establish a line of unburnable scarified earth around the perimeter of a wildfire to contain its spread. In recent years, however, much of the available firefighting resources must immediately be dispatched to protect the growing number of homes in the WUI. The problem is the product of a perfect storm of sorts resulting from intensifying fire seasons due to climate change and growing population.

It’s an issue that’s not going away any time soon. But there are things those who live in this fire threat zone can do to help ease the challenge. In the Aug. 9 report, Northwest Montana fire officials emphasized the importance of reducing burnable fuels around homes as well as cleaning gutters and establishing a nonflammable barrier around structures. An educational organization called FireSafe Flathead has formed in that region to inform property owners in the WUI about measures that can make their homes safer from fire — and make the job firefighters face easier.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

