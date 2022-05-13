The city of Bozeman is being inexplicably stubborn by withholding its approval for a local government agreement to provide state-law mandated oversight for the city-county health department.
Local COVID-19 mitigation measures — including mandated business shutdowns — prompted lawmakers to require a panel of elected leaders to oversee health department actions and overrule them if necessary. Initially, Gallatin County proposed the three county commissioners would constitute that panel. In response to city concerns, a compromise was struck that allowed for a representative from the Bozeman City Commission and Belgrade City Council to be seated on the newly created board.
The county and Belgrade both approved the plan in March. But the city of Bozeman has yet to act and officials are largely taciturn for the reasons. A deadline looms over the process. If the city doesn’t sign on to the plan by July 1, it will be forced to form its own health department.
Bad idea.
The city of Bozeman and the county have had a shared health department for decades. It was needlessly meddlesome on the part of the Legislature to interfere in the relationship between health departments and city and county elected leaders. But what’s done is done. Now it’s incumbent on all involved to live with the situation as best they can. Belgrade has to be involved in the reorganization process by merit of population growth documented in the 2020 Census.
It is understandable that Bozeman officials would have questions about the draft agreement. It is understandable that they might want to suggest some changes. It is difficult to understand why this is taking so long.
The more cynical among us might be tempted to think this is yet another example of needless friction between the city and county — like the inability to get together on a new shared law and justice center or costly litigation over who has to pay for road improvements. It’s hard to come up with another logical explanation.
The city-county health department has operated under the radar for many years without significant conflict. It was only after the pandemic that it was thrust into the limelight. As the pandemic winds down, the health department should resume its more routine functions without undue interference from elected leaders. Creating another health department would be a needless waste. It will only create redundancies and inflict considerable costs on city taxpayers.
City commissioners should sign onto the agreement. If real problems arise over how this new level of oversight unfolds, the agreement can be amended. And if that’s not good enough for them, city commissioners can revisit the need for a separate city health department at a later date.
But history tells us that’s unlikely to happen.