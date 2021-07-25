Editorial: The busiest season of the year, but busier By the Chronicle Editorial Board Jul 25, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tourism has been a big part of the local economy for decades. But this season seems to be bringing a tsunami of visitors in numbers not seen before.Yellowstone set a record with a 64% increase in visitors in June over the same month last year — when we were neck deep in the pandemic. But it also bested June of the previous year by 20%. Local hotel space has been filled to bursting with tourists and room rates are going through the roof. Rental cars — also unusually pricy — have been in short supply at the airport, and a jet fuel shortage has been delaying flights.Locals have voiced frustration over crowded restaurants and other business downtown, where the sidewalks and parking are clogged to the gills. The Madison County sheriff even speculated slashed tires on 15 out-of-state vehicles at Madison River fishing access sites may have been the work of some nutjob who lost patience with tourists.Let’s all take a deep breath. The COVID-19 pandemic has foisted lots of changes on all of us, and this is just another one of those. Facing the threat of infection, Americans are opting for driving vacations more than ever, and Yellowstone is the quintessential road trip. Even those willing to fly are opting to stay stateside, and Montana is apparently a very popular option for getting away from it all — but not too far away.The good news is business is booming. Restaurants and hotels that were struggling through the pandemic are going great guns now. Other businesses — auto repair services and those who sell sporting goods, clothing and footwear — are benefitting as well. And the money is actually trickling down. Faced with labor shortages, business have had to boost wages substantially to fill positions. This summer, hotel maids and other service workers are bringing home the kind of money that only white collar professionals earned just a few years ago.Yes, things are a little crowded at the moment. But we’re only a little over six weeks away from Labor Day — the end of the busiest part of the summer tourist season. And then we’ll have things a little more to ourselves.In the meantime, let’s treat the tourists courteously and enjoy the windfall they bring to the local economy. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hotel Maid Shortage Economics Work Commerce Tourism Restaurant Car Pandemic Tourist Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Reynolds, Lisa Fae Posted: 1 a.m. People in business for July 25, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Keep elk shoulder seasons off our public lands Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman City Commission to hear Whole Foods appeal Posted: 12 a.m. Wilson, Joan Elizabeth Posted: July 24, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back