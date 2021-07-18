The Bozeman School Board has shown exemplary patience in dealing with a backlash against a school equity policy aimed at helping disadvantaged students. At a meeting to discuss the policy last month, the board was met with a barrage of objections rooted in misinformation being spread by those who thrive on sowing division. But rather than push back against the misguided objections, the board voted to table the initiative and try to better articulate what they’re trying to do. That was an act of admirable restraint.
All the district is trying to do is address the learning needs of students with disadvantages, with a learning disability like dyslexia, or health challenges like diabetes, or those for whom English is a second language. The policy is merely aimed at helping those students do the best they possibly can. That’s what educators do — seek the optimum outcome for all students. That’s what we pay them to do and should expect them to do. Nowhere in any of this is there any mention of “critical race theory,” the latest bogeyman on the right and the apparent source of most objections to the policy.
People have to stop letting themselves be manipulated by the talking heads who profit by demonizing perceived enemies. When cable news pundits enrage their audience, that audience can be persuaded to buy books and boost TV ratings. And when the pundits run out of things or people to demonize, they make stuff up. That’s what gave us this hullabaloo over critical race theory, a little understood, decades old school of thought that has been twisted into the latest conspiracy theory.
Conservative voices have been whipping up their base by charging that public educators are teaching critical race theory, which they say denigrates the U.S. political system and teaches white students to feel guilty because their advantages are the product of institutional racism. There may be some school out there teaching that, but those who show up at the next Bozeman School Board meeting to register objections to the equity policy need to at least read the 10-page talking points. And they need to examine the curriculum standards and resources on the school district’s website and cite one example of critical race theory they find there. Because they won’t.
In the end, we all want — or at least should want — the same thing: what’s best for the students. But we’ll never get there unless we start thinking clearly and reject phony straw men peddled by cable TV pundits.
Editorial Board
- Mark Dobie, publisher
- Michael Wright, managing editor
- Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
- Richard Broome, community member
- Renee Gavin, community member
- Charles Rinker, community member
- Will Swearingen, community member
- Angie Wasia, community member
To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
