As the Bozeman School Board approved a severance package for Superintendent Bob Connors, Chairperson Sandy Wilson said transparency remains a top priority for the school district. That’s ironic, given that the board has been anything but transparent about its dealings with Connors — without sufficient justification.
During a perfunctory, nine-minute meeting Wednesday, the board approved a severance package for Connors worth some $290,000 — the value of his remaining contract salary and benefits.
The reason Connors is leaving? A “policy violation” is the only reason given to date. The board has kept a lid on any details of Connors’ departure saying an individual right to privacy outweighs the public’s right to know.
Given the high profile nature of Connor’s position —certainly one of the most important in the community — and the high cost of buying out his contract, that contention does not hold water. When $290,000 in taxpayer money is shelled out for a policy violation, the public’s right to know clearly supersedes any right to privacy. And that figure doesn’t even include the cost of seeking a new superintendent that is likely to be another six-figure outlay.
Montana’s open government provisions were established for a reason. They are intended to help voters understand what their elected leaders are doing on their behalf. They are intended to help voters make informed decisions at the polls.
The board’s silence on this issue looks like a reaction to litigation threats. But Montana open government law doesn’t provide for secrecy due to lawsuit fears. Sometimes elected officials have to show some courage and do what’s right, and not be overly cautious.
The Chronicle has sued to get documents related to Connors’ situation and that suit is pending. Hopefully a judge will see fit to pry the lid off this episode that is so critical to the welfare of the school district and its students. It’s unfortunate that may be the only way to discover the truth.
The settlement with Connors states “certain disputes and disagreements have arisen.” What part of that merits “privacy?” It’s been two-and-a-half months since this all began, and Connors has been on paid leave the entire time.
It’s long past time for the board to recognize the public has a clear right to know what happened here.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.