Editorial: The beginning of Bozeman's big city era By the Chronicle Editorial Board Aug 22, 2021

We hardly needed a government proclamation to know, but the Census Bureau just made it official: Bozeman isn't a small town anymore. The 2020 head count, 53,293, confirmed our community has graduated from micropolitan area to metropolitan area.

By passing the 50,000 mark in population, the city is eligible for more federal grants for things like economic development, neighborhood revitalization and transportation. It also comes with some obligations, like working together with other local government units on metro issues.

But more than just a number, a classification and some grant money, the change marks the end of era and the beginning of new one. For those who've been here for the last few decades, it seemed to happen remarkably fast. And the shift to metro living evokes a certain nostalgia for simpler times. It doesn't seem that long ago Bozeman was just a Montana cow town with an agricultural college. Farmers and ranchers rubbed elbows with professors. Everyone seemed to know everyone else. That's history. Welcome to urban living a la Rocky Mountain style.

With it comes some advantages. Our airport offers the best travel options in a wide region. Health care technology is much more sophisticated now. The restaurant selection is the best, albeit sticker-shock pricey. But along with the pluses, the minuses abound.

Big city visitors snort at our complaints about traffic, but it's all relative. Compared to 10 years ago, getting around town is much more difficult — and frustrating. Violent crime is less of a rarity. Building schools fast enough to keep up with enrollment growth is a struggle. Montana State University enrollment is bumping up against 17,000 students putting a strain on an already tight rental market.

The most important thing we should take away from reaching this milestone is the need for smart, aggressive planning is more important than ever. We must accommodate growth that prevents sprawl. Efforts to bring housing costs under control must be redoubled. Expanded public transportation is essential to ease traffic pressure. Maintaining education quality in larger, more numerous schools is paramount.

The Census Bureau has ranked Bozeman as the fastest growing micropolitan area in the nation for the last several years, and there's no indication that trend is waning.

As ice hockey great Wayne Gretzky once said, "I skate to where the puck is going, not where it has been." And as the future unfolds, it's more urgent now than ever to plan for the community we will have, not the one we once had.

Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member

To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com.