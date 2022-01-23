The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center is of incalculable value to those who recreate in the snow in Southwest Montana’s mountainous terrain. Without question, it has saved lives of many who would otherwise have ventured into perilous situations in the mountains.
And it will continue to do so — but only if outdoors lovers use its many resources.
Featured in a Chronicle Jan. 18 story, the center’s website offers wealth of avalanche safety resources at mtavalanche.com. There you will find a daily report of avalanche conditions around the region. That daily report can also be heard by calling (406) 587-6981. Though one of its most vital services, the report is only a fraction of what the center offers. Also on the website are informative videos concerning avalanche risks, safety equipment and how to use it, and opportunities to register and participate in frequent online and in-person educational programs.
The site is highly interactive, inviting backcountry recreationists to post their experiences and observations, which go into the center’s database and are used for developing the daily forecasts.
Southwest Montana’s population is rising rapidly, and with that, so are the number of adventurers heading into the mountains. Skiers, snowshoers and snowmobilers don’t register when they head out, so the center’s staff has no way to quantify exactly how much the numbers have gone up. But they report anecdotally, from observations of parking areas at trailheads and on the mountain slopes, that user numbers are rising. And as those numbers go up, so does the potential for tragedy. Historically, Montana has ranked as one of the top states in the nation for avalanche deaths.
All those who recreate in the mountains are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the center’s resources and talk them up with fellow outdoors lovers. Those who provide services to out-of-state winter visitors, from motels to rental agencies, are likewise encouraged to publicize the center’s resources and urge all to take advantage of them.
Montana’s backcountry is breathtaking. But it is also inherently dangerous — perhaps the most dangerous in winter. But resources like the avalanche center and the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue — also a world-class resource — go a long way toward making enjoying winter in the mountains as safe as possible.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.