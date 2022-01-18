Editorial: The airport's success story continues By the Chronicle Editorial Board Jan 18, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The success story continues for Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, which set another record for passenger traffic in 2021 with 1.94 million boardings and deplanings. That number solidifies its standing as the seventh busiest in the Northwest and tops the previous record of 1.57 million passengers set in 2019. It also underscores the economic impact the airport has locally and for the state as a whole. Some 40% of all out-of-state passengers coming into Montana go through Bozeman’s airport.Contributing to the growth is service from new airlines as well as more seats offered by existing service providers. The net effect for locals is the most convenient air travel options in the state and region. It certainly has been a factor in area population growth. It is a major quality-of-life asset that draws newcomers seeking to relocate to the Northern Rockies.Much of the airport’s success must be attributed to its location. The area’s breathtaking scenery, proximity to Yellowstone National Park and other outdoor amenities draws tourists here from all over the world. Those amenities coupled with the advantages of living in a university town have been big attractions.Of course it must be noted the airport’s growth is regarded as a downside to the many area residents who would like to see record growth stop or at least slow down. In many ways economic growth becomes its own accelerant, bringing with it, not only increased air service, but better entertainment, health care and other enhancements in services. There’s little likelihood airport traffic will slow down anytime soon. The region’s allure as a destination continues to grow as the pandemic discourages international travel and urban dwellers seek less populated areas in which to live.Population growth certainly presents its challenges and the airport is a big factor in that. But in addition to bringing new residents, the airport attracts new businesses and jobs.On balance, the airport should be regarded as a welcome asset that makes all our lives better. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Airport Transports Resident Growth Success Story Passenger Record Traffic Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Letter to the editor: Streamline bus service a huge asset to the community Posted: 12 a.m. Horses, a headlight, and a slow driver: Police Reports for Sunday, Jan. 16 Posted: Jan. 17, 2022 Editorial: Montana is pushing the limits of wolf hunting Posted: Jan. 16, 2022 A prominent road ecologist says Montana is ‘stagnant’ on wildlife crossing initiatives. Could a $350 million federal pilot program turn that around? Posted: Jan. 16, 2022 Editorial: Bozeman's popular trails will only get more popular Posted: Jan. 14, 2022 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city right to approve the zoning and annexation for the Canyon Gate development? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back