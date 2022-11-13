Let the news come to you

Now that voters have had their say on who they want representing them in Helena, it’s none too soon to start talking about legislative priorities. And topping the list should be a much needed emphasis on local control.

Bozeman city officials have outlined issues they want lawmakers to address, including authorizing a local option sales tax targeting tourist spending, granting local control over traffic regulations on state routes passing through cities and requiring a two-thirds majority vote to enact any laws limiting the authority of local governments.

Republicans will control both houses of the Legislature, which convenes Jan. 2. And with GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte in office, the party will wield a lot of power. The party has historically paid lip service to an emphasis on local control, contending voters know what’s best for their own communities. And they rabidly push back on any attempts by the federal government to impose limits on state authority. But then they pass laws banning some local zoning practices and gun regulations and limiting local authority over responses to health threats — like the COVID-19 pandemic.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

