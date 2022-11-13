Now that voters have had their say on who they want representing them in Helena, it’s none too soon to start talking about legislative priorities. And topping the list should be a much needed emphasis on local control.
Bozeman city officials have outlined issues they want lawmakers to address, including authorizing a local option sales tax targeting tourist spending, granting local control over traffic regulations on state routes passing through cities and requiring a two-thirds majority vote to enact any laws limiting the authority of local governments.
Republicans will control both houses of the Legislature, which convenes Jan. 2. And with GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte in office, the party will wield a lot of power. The party has historically paid lip service to an emphasis on local control, contending voters know what’s best for their own communities. And they rabidly push back on any attempts by the federal government to impose limits on state authority. But then they pass laws banning some local zoning practices and gun regulations and limiting local authority over responses to health threats — like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voters should point out the hypocrisy these laws represent and insist their representatives and senators stay out of local government. And they should further insist cities with heavy tourist traffic, like Bozeman, be allowed to ask voters if they wish to enact a sales tax on services and items typically purchased by tourists.
Today, by law, local governments are forced to rely almost exclusively on property taxes — so much so that property owners are beginning to resist efforts to raise taxes to fund local operations and capital improvements.
Tourists spend about $5 billion a year in the state. A great deal of that money is spent in Gallatin County because of its superior air service and access to Yellowstone National Park, blue-ribbon trout fishing and multiple ski areas. And while they’re here the tourists use our roads, sewers and other local services scot-free. It’s simply counterintuitive that local governments can’t skim off some of that money for property tax relief. Smaller communities, like West Yellowstone and Big Sky, already have a tourism tax. But lawmakers have stubbornly kept a limit on the size of cities authorized to seek approval for such a tax.
Local government leaders have tried and failed to win this taxing authority in the past. But with enough insistence from constituents, eventually the legislators will give in.
Voters are urged to contact their legislators and insist they expand local control instead of limiting it.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
