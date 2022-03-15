As a land grant institution, Montana State University is commissioned to take education to the masses. Created by the Morrill Act in 1862, these schools have been established in every state with help from the federal government to specialize in “agriculture and the mechanic arts,” and to take their educational tools from the classroom into the outlying communities. And MSU does that in exemplary fashion through extension service offices throughout the state.
When they were envisioned, though, members of Congress who conceived of these institutions might not have imagined one of the most high-profile outreach programs MSU offers: Shakespeare in the Parks. This troupe of actors takes their world-class talents to small towns across the state and region, and it’s now entering its 50th year. That’s a remarkable record of spreading the best of global culture to unlikely places.
The organization stages performances here in Bozeman so frequently most of us have come to take these remarkable productions for granted. But when they go on the road these actors (who double as stage hands, setting up and taking down their own sets) offer free-to-the-public performances that are among the highlights of the cultural season for rural communities.
And staging plays is just part of the organization’s reach. The organization is also an educational vehicle, taking their talents to scores of schools around the state and region. And in advance of those visits they equip teachers with study guides to prepare the students for what they will witness.
Throughout the year, Shakespeare in the Parks stages a number of events to enrich the public’s understanding and appreciation of what are some of the greatest works of art in the English language. Those who would like to help are urged to visit https://shakespeareintheparks.org/ to see all the programs the organization offers and find opportunities to volunteer or contribute.
Those who make all this happen are commended for this important work and congratulated for a successful half-century of bringing these cultural events to the region’s communities large and small.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
