Staff and volunteers for Bozeman’s summer lunch program are applauded for their efforts. They provide free, wholesome, nutritious, locally grown food for kids when schools are out of session and not meeting the demand.
But the program also may be providing us with some critical insight into a segment of our community we don’t always want to think about: those in need.
This year’s summer lunch program is drawing record numbers of kids at its multiple locations throughout the city. On one recent day the program fed 623 children, and the daily numbers are consistently up between 5% and 10% over the previous year, according to the program’s director. Those numbers represent a lot of local families that may be experiencing food insecurity. Couple those stats with the Bozeman School District’s consistent reports of 100-plus homeless students enrolled in the schools, and we have evidence of some critical need in our midst.
The Bozeman area has been rocked by change in recent years. While the community was already on the rise, COVID-19-sparked immigration has brought many new faces, driving up housing prices and creating a glut of jobs. We need to be aware that higher home values may be pumping some families’ net worth, but many others are not so fortunate and are struggling to keep a roof over their heads.
By way of information for those who may be interested in taking part in the summer lunch program, meals will be served through Aug. 27, and anyone 18 or under is eligible. There are no prove-need requirements, and if parents want to have lunch with their kids, they can purchase a meal for $4. Visit https://gallatinvalleyfoodbank.org/get-help/summer-meals/ for times and locations.
The program is conducted by the Human Resource Development Council with the help of the Gallatin Valley Food Bank. Visit thehrdc.org to learn how to volunteer for or donate to this and other worthwhile HRDC programs.
These are boom times in southwest Montana as the population and economy grows. But we all need to be keenly aware that not everyone is riding the crest of this growth.
And they can use a hand.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
