Among the most important rights guaranteed in the Montana Constitution is the right to know. The provision empowers citizens to hold public officials accountable and lets those in power know that the people they work for are watching.

A bill moving through the Montana Legislature would make that right even stronger.

Senate Bill 232, sponsored by Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena, would line out deadlines for executive branch agencies to respond to public records requests. The bill sailed through the Senate, passing unanimously both out of committee and off the Senate floor. The Gianforte administration — which lost a lawsuit over a public records request just last year — has been working with Ellis to make the bill feasible for state agencies.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

