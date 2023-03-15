Among the most important rights guaranteed in the Montana Constitution is the right to know. The provision empowers citizens to hold public officials accountable and lets those in power know that the people they work for are watching.
A bill moving through the Montana Legislature would make that right even stronger.
Senate Bill 232, sponsored by Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena, would line out deadlines for executive branch agencies to respond to public records requests. The bill sailed through the Senate, passing unanimously both out of committee and off the Senate floor. The Gianforte administration — which lost a lawsuit over a public records request just last year — has been working with Ellis to make the bill feasible for state agencies.
It may seem surprising that politicians from both parties have come together on a way to increase transparency in state government. But the bill solves such a simple problem that it would be more surprising — and concerning — if there was significant opposition.
Under the bill, a state agency would have to acknowledge it received a records request within five days, and simple queries would need to be fulfilled within another five days. For more complex requests, the agency would need to provide the records within 90 days, and if it can’t do that, it would need to explain why and then provide the response within six months.
That’s not exactly lightning speed, but it’s far better than what’s on the books now. Existing law merely requires agencies respond in “a timely manner.” Those who have sought public records from the state know there seems to be no universal definition of “timely.”
Initially, the bill would only affect executive branch agencies. Beginning in 2025, it would extend to the offices of the attorney general, the state auditor, the secretary of state and the superintendent of public instruction.
The Montana Constitution specifically mentions examining public documents as a way the public can exercise its right to know. This bill will help citizens get documents they are entitled to see by setting clear deadlines and expectations. In doing so, it helps preserve that constitutional right.
It’s an easy win. The House is urged to take swift action to advance this bill.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
