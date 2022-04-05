Montanans are notoriously bound to their motor vehicles — and with good reason. This is the fourth largest state in area and yet one of the most sparsely populated. It’s not unusual to travel hundreds of miles on a single weekend in search of recreation.
But given sufficient motivation, even Montanans will park their cars, trucks and SUVs.
As gas inched past $4 a gallon in February, ridership on the Bozeman area’s Streamline bus service increased by 16% over January, not an insignificant jump. March figures are expected to continue showing higher numbers. Evidence is only anecdotal, but clearly gas prices are a factor.
When the bus service was first seriously contemplated some 20 years ago, it was met with an ample dose of skepticism. How could such a small community support a public transit system, some argued? But proving that if you build it they will come, ridership has grown steadily, and so has the amount of bus service provided.
Today, Streamline offers daily extensive and frequent service throughout the immediate Bozeman area as well as late-night service on weekends and routes to Belgrade and Livingston. As rider numbers continue to grow, Streamline is keeping cars off the streets, cutting down on air pollution, traffic and parking headaches.
And now, as we find ourselves facing painfully high gas prices, it’s providing a convenient, money-saving alternative for getting to work, school, stores and businesses. And along with continually expanding service, Streamline has grown in sophistication, offering a smartphone app to track buses in real time and know exactly when to expect them at each stop.
As with all things, the current gas price spike — linked to war in Ukraine and production issues — will pass. But in the meantime hopefully it will convince new clientele to adopt public transportation habits that will help further alleviate traffic density and air quality problems associated with rapid population growth.
Even those who had doubts before Streamline buses started running their routes must be convinced by now the service has proven its worth many times over.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
