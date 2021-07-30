Editorial: Stone-Manning the right pick for BLM post By the Chronicle Editorial Board Jul 30, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The U.S. Senate will soon pass judgment on the appointment of Montanan Tracy Stone-Manning to head the Bureau of Land Management — the agency that administers some 8.3 million acres of land in Montana and the Dakotas.And she deserves the vote of Montana’s Sen. Steve Daines.Stone-Manning was nominated by President Biden and is supported by Montana’s senior Sen. Jon Tester. During hearings on her nomination allegations were raised that she was involved in a tree-spiking incident more than 30 years ago. The spiking practice was aimed at stopping the harvesting of trees and the spikes can pose serious danger to loggers. There’s no evidence Stone-Manning spiked any trees. Her involvement amounted to typing a letter to the U.S. Forest Service on behalf of those who did. A few years later, albeit in exchange for immunity, she testified in court against them.Again, this was decades ago. Since then she has had a distinguished career in the natural resources field, including serving as director of the state Department of Environmental Quality and senior policy adviser to the National Wildlife Federation. She also served as an aide for Tester and as chief of staff for former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock. Daines has spoken out against Stone-Manning’s nomination, citing the decades-old spiking allegations. But he needs to admit his real objections are ideological differences with the nominee over mining and oil and gas policies. Without question, Stone-Manning’s environmental background puts her at odds with Daines and the GOP in general. But Biden won the election and he has the right to choose who he appoints to positions within the administration.Even if Republicans were to succeed in blocking Stone-Manning’s appointment, they would be faced with a nominee with similar leanings to replace her. Stone-Manning’s background makes her a strong candidate for the post. And as a Montanan, she would be a strong advocate for the vast BLM lands in this state.Daines is urged to set aside the knee-jerk politics that permeate D.C. and get behind Stone-Manning’s nomination. Perhaps he could bring some additional Republicans from Western states comprised of large amounts of BLM land to back the nominee as well.Washington needs to get past the bitter partisanship that has paralyzed Congress. Daines could help lead the way by backing Stone-Manning’s nomination. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tracy Stone-manning Steve Daines Politics Institutes Republicans Post Biden Bureau Of Land Management Montana Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Guest column: Speech control is a one-way ticket to tyranny Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Stewardship act would sustain our outdoor economy Posted: 12 a.m. Gallatin County amends burn ban to allow for fire management Posted: July 29, 2021 Letter to the editor: US should invest more in reducing global poverty Posted: July 29, 2021 Letter to the editor: Critical race theory just a tool for divisiveness Posted: July 29, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back