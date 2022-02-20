In a surprising but welcome show of bipartisanship, Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines has partnered with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a bastion of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, to cosponsor a bill that would ban individual stock ownership by members of Congress.
It’s an important measure that should win approval by both houses of Congress and be signed into law by President Biden.
It must be noted Montana’s lone representative, Republican Matt Rosendale, has introduced the same bill in the House. The state’s senior senator, Democrat Jon Tester, supports a similar but different proposal.
While Daines’ and Rosendale’s bill would bar representatives and senators — and their spouses — from owning individual stocks, they could still invest in mutual funds, which would place the investments beyond the influence of the members. This would be an important and long-needed step in preventing conflicts of interests. The bill also provides for a $50,000 fine for each instance a member of Congress is found to be in violation of the ban. The bill Tester has backed thus far would allow members to own individual stocks as long as they are held in a blind trust, which would also be beyond the influence of the senator or representative.
Members of Congress have long piously maintained they never let information they come across in the performance of their duties influence how they invest their money. But the perception remains it would be easy to take advantage of such privileged information.
The ordinary citizen is unaware of the kinds of information their representatives in Washington learn in their day-to-day work. During committee meetings or through written submissions, testimony about breakthroughs in medicine, energy or other economic sectors can be revealed. To date, there is little to prevent members of Congress from acting on that information for their personal financial gain. If they know where their money is invested, votes on key issues by members of Congress could also be influenced.
Daines is commended for setting aside party differences and working with a high profile Democrat to bring about needed reform in this area. And Rosendale and Tester are likewise applauded for supporting changes in this area.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
