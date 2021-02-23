We’re a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and there are encouraging signs a return to “normal” may be possible in the foreseeable future — emphasis on the “may.” Statewide and locally, infections and hospitalizations are on the decline. But the numbers are still higher than we experienced last summer.
Contributing to the promising numbers is the Montana State University campus. Now in the seventh week of the 16-week spring semester, numbers of new infections have held steady at an average of under 25 over the last three weeks. That has enabled MSU officials to quarantine infected students and isolate close contacts, the most effective means of stopping the spread coronavirus. Also contributing to the low numbers are decisions to increase the amount of testing available to students as well as administering vaccine for eligible faculty, staff and students.
During the fall semester, more than 1,400 coronavirus cases were associated with MSU. That was the single largest attributable bloc of infections locally, and those infections without question were responsible for many more in the wider community as students left campus to recreate and patronize local businesses.
MSU administrators are commended for learning from the experiences in the fall and adopting policies geared at stemming the spread of the virus.
As encouraging as things look, we run the risk of losing what progress we made if we let our guard down now. Social distancing, face masks and avoiding large gatherings have been effective so far. But new, more infectious variants of the disease spreading nationwide threaten to accelerate the rate of infections in the coming weeks as those variants arrive in Montana. None of the variants have been detected in the state so far, but it’s only a matter of time.
All of us are ready to put this pandemic behind us and get back to things we love most. And we will get there. We just need to continue precautions in the coming months and get vaccinated when the opportunity becomes available.
Stay the course now and by fall our lives could be nearly back to normal.
