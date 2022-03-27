The dire problems with the state psychiatric care programs at Warm Springs Hospital the state prison just keep adding up. Here’s what we only recently learned from news accounts:
• The hospital is $7.4 million over budget and heavily dependent on expensive contract workers to fill its many job vacancies created by workers leaving en masse in recent months. This high cost of the contract workers is further aggravating budget problems.
• Mentally ill inmates have been languishing in county jails for months to well over a year while they wait for psychiatric care at the hospital. Jailers untrained in dealing with mental illness often keep these inmates in solitary confinement — the worst treatment possible.
• The state was forced to settle a 2015 lawsuit alleging the Eighth Amendment rights of inmates in the state prison at Deer Lodge were violated because they were not provided with adequate mental health care. Since the suit was filed, 12 mentally ill prisoners died by suicide.
All this comes on top of a federal mandate to fix the hospital’s problems or lose Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements for patient care — which could make this situation exponentially worse. The mandate came on the heels of a pair of investigations that found lack of adequate care caused four preventable deaths at the hospital while the cause of a fifth was never investigated.
Meanwhile, a group of Republican lawmakers continues to push for a special legislative session to — wait for it — appoint and fund a special committee to investigate election security. This after the 2020 election in which exactly zero evidence was found of any significant, coordinated voter fraud — and an election the GOP won handily across the board.
An interim legislative committee has heard testimony from hospital officials on the situation at Warm Springs. They’ve agreed to draft legislation to address some of the facility’s problems. That’s good. But this issue has escalated to the point it needs much more urgent attention from all legislators and Gov. Greg Gianforte. Real human beings are dying and suffering miserably due to the inadequacies at Warm Springs and Deer Lodge.
Want a special session? By all means do it. But drop the election security nonsense and do some actual governing. Fix what’s going on in the hospital and prison before the situation gets much worse and more people die.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
