Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State University football players, coaches and fans said goodbye to one the most revered Bobcats last week when player and coach Sonny Holland died. His death came as the team was in the midst of its third straight trip to FCS playoffs quarterfinals (absent the COVID-19 canceled 2020 season).

Holland established a winning tradition for MSU football. He was key in two of the program’s three national championships — first as center and linebacker on the way to the NAIA crown in 1956 and then as head coach in the team’s 1975 NCAA Division II championship. After some uneven success in the decades since, the program seems to have returned to the tradition Holland was known for.

But more important than the accolades Holland earned for victories on the field are the memories players have about his character. One recalled a man he regarded as an “intellectual” who rarely yelled at his players. Another said he placed a premium on good grades in the classroom and responsible behavior off the field.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you