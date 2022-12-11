Montana State University football players, coaches and fans said goodbye to one the most revered Bobcats last week when player and coach Sonny Holland died. His death came as the team was in the midst of its third straight trip to FCS playoffs quarterfinals (absent the COVID-19 canceled 2020 season).
Holland established a winning tradition for MSU football. He was key in two of the program’s three national championships — first as center and linebacker on the way to the NAIA crown in 1956 and then as head coach in the team’s 1975 NCAA Division II championship. After some uneven success in the decades since, the program seems to have returned to the tradition Holland was known for.
But more important than the accolades Holland earned for victories on the field are the memories players have about his character. One recalled a man he regarded as an “intellectual” who rarely yelled at his players. Another said he placed a premium on good grades in the classroom and responsible behavior off the field.
Division I college sports is the apex of what we get here in Montana. We don’t have any pro franchises in Big Sky Country. So we flock to college stadiums and arenas. And we want our teams to win. But it’s crucial we not lose sight of the university’s core mission: education. We should remind ourselves often what Holland knew: Student athletes are students first and athletes second.
Holland knew his players were not likely to go pro in sports. They were going on to other careers and to become parents and members of their respective communities. He wanted them to do that well. And it showed in the way he treated them.
In the early 2000s, the MSU football program had some rocky years when it came to coach and player behavior. More recently, though, it seems to have returned to an emphasis on character and academic performance. We owe Holland a debt of gratitude for establishing that important aspect of the program.
He was known for telling his players “Now is the time, this is the place.” But that doesn’t just apply to the football field. He wanted players’ college years to shape each of them into a “complete individual,” in the words of one his former players.
That was Holland’s top priority. Let’s keep it that way.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
