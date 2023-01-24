Let the news come to you

It’s no secret that Bozeman is surrounded by an outdoor playground. Rivers, mountains, snow — there’s something for everyone, and more and more people are taking advantage of it.

But even the most experienced and prepared of outdoor adventurers can get in trouble in the backcountry. When that happens, the Gallatin County Search and Rescue Team responds.

The team’s annual report for 2022 shows that it has seen the impacts the increasing popularity of outdoor recreation. Its members carried out 140 missions last year. That’s the most since at least 2003, and it was the fourth consecutive year the number of missions rose.

