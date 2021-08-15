Editorial: School districts and universities are requiring COVID-19 vaccinations elsewhere in the country. Why not here? By the Chronicle Editorial Board Aug 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As the COVID-19 delta variant spreads and the rate of vaccination slows, it’s become apparent employers and institutions at the local level will have to lead the way in getting more shots in arms and defeating this disease. Each day, more hospitals, school districts, public and private-sector employers around the nation are requiring their employees, students and customers to be vaccinated.Which begs the question: Why isn’t Montana State University requiring all faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated? And why isn’t the Bozeman School District requiring staff and eligible students to be vaccinated?Such a requirement would be controversial and would be met with considerable pushback. It might even discourage a few students from enrolling in MSU. But it would change the opening of schools the university dramatically by ensuring the maximum safety for students and staff. There’s also the issue of a recent state law prohibiting discrimination based on vaccination status, though it makes exceptions for public schools. In any case, the law is clearly a hindrance to public health and safety and should be challenged in court if enforcement measures are taken.Most institutions around the country requiring vaccination are providing an alternative to those who object to vaccination: weekly or twice-weekly testing. That seems like a reasonable accommodation for objectors. Such a provision could be included in MSU and school district requirements. Frequent testing requirements would also be a strong motivator to get vaccinated. The move would not be unusual. The entire California public university system — with a total enrollment of more than three-quarters of a million students — is requiring everyone to be vaccinated before returning to campus. The list of campuses around the nation doing the same has topped 600 and is growing by the day. All active duty U.S. military personnel and Veterans Administration health care professionals will be required to get the vaccine. There is an abundance of surplus vaccine available and MSU certainly has capable individuals in its health care programs to administer the vaccines at no cost to students and staff.Somehow we have managed to warp this disease into some kind of political, cultural or social issue. It’s none of those. It’s a disease with the potential to kill and do long-lasting harm indiscriminately. And we should be using all the tools available to us to stop its progress.Vaccines top the list of those tools. Let’s get serious about this and use them. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Student Staff Politics Immunology Medicine Education Vaccination Montana State University University Nation Vaccine Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section How to graduate in four years Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Good fire versus bad fire is a false paradigm Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Kindness regardless of political or spiritual beliefs Posted: 12 a.m. Students, Sunday, August 15, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Increased funding opportunities, planning around corner as Bozeman hits metropolitan status Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you concerned about the surge in COVD-19 cases? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back