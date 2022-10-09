The city of Bozeman is launching a pilot project that will make bear-resistant garbage containers available in select neighborhoods.
Amen. May this project be met with resounding success and be expanded citywide soon.
City residents have long been frustrated by messes left by marauding bears getting into garbage bins. But the problem is more than an inconvenience — or a source of amusement to some. It can pose significant risks to people and pets and ultimately spell doom for the bears.
If the offending bruins are persistent enough, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks employees trap the animals and remove them. But that’s usually not the end of the story. While we’d all like to think the captured bears are taken out in the woods, released and live happily ever after, that’s often not the case. Once they learn garbage bins are an excellent source of calories to fatten up for winter hibernation, it’s not like they will shake the habit. No matter how far they are taken away from the temptation, they are likely to find the nearest human garbage source and get back into trouble.
The search for food is particularly urgent for female bears with cubs. And when they raid garbage cans, they recruit another generation of urban scavengers.
City and FWP officials have been trying to educate residents about keeping garbage in garages or basements until the day of pickup as well as taking in bird feeders and picking up fruit fallen from trees when bears are active in the city. But the problem persists — and seems to be getting worse. The only way to end this threat to humans, pets and bears is to completely eliminate the temptation. While that may not be entirely feasible, perhaps we can at least minimize the number of marauding bears in the city.
The bear-resistant garbage cans are expensive — almost ten times more expensive than conventional receptacles. But as with all new technologies, it should become less expensive as demand increases. And the cost is arguably worth it.
Those living in neighborhoods where the new receptacles will be available should seize the opportunity. And while the rest of us wait for them to become available, let’s do ourselves — and the bears — a favor and keep the garbage inside until collection day.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.