The city of Bozeman is launching a pilot project that will make bear-resistant garbage containers available in select neighborhoods.

Amen. May this project be met with resounding success and be expanded citywide soon.

City residents have long been frustrated by messes left by marauding bears getting into garbage bins. But the problem is more than an inconvenience — or a source of amusement to some. It can pose significant risks to people and pets and ultimately spell doom for the bears.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

