“Be careful what you wish for” is an old bit of advice Casey Bertram might have considered before accepting the position of permanent superintendent of Bozeman Public Schools. But then, after serving as the school district’s interim superintendent for the past year, deputy superintendent before that and elementary school principal before that, he should know what he’s getting into.
And he knows it won’t be a piece of cake.
Bertram takes the helm of the school district as it continues to cope with COVID-19. The pandemic forced classes online much of the previous school year. In-person classes have resumed with controversial containment measures in place. But the future is uncertain at best.
Then there’s ongoing staff shortages that plague most area businesses. Prohibitive home prices and other cost-of-living concerns will continue make recruiting difficult.
And then there’s the rising concerns of some parents and other constituents over curriculum — particularly the hyped-up controversy over “critical race theory,” something that’s not even taught in Montana schools but still has raised the volume at some school board meetings. That — or something similar — will likely keep Bertram’s phone ringing.
And of course there’s growth. Bozeman has been one of the fastest growing small cities in the nation in recent years, and school enrollment has risen right along with that. The district continues to iron out the challenges of opening a second high school — complicated by the pandemic. And the district will soon have to ask property tax weary voters to pay for another elementary school.
But Bertram has proven to be a capable interim superintendent, navigating the district through a transition from the rocky tenure of the previous school chief, whose contract was not renewed following allegations of “verbal assault” on other district administrators.
Bertram knows well the community’s university town expectations for superior education and how to meet those expectations. He has been part of the district’s successful quest for excellent student academic performance since 2013, when he was hired away from Kalispell to head up Hawthorne Elementary School.
Yes, Bertram faces big challenges as the school district heads into an uncertain future. But he should be up to the job. He is congratulated on his promotion and wished the best of luck. And the School Board is commended for choosing him for the position.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
