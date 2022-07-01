The framers of the Montana Constitution were quite clear: The state university system is to be autonomous and free from the whimsy of our ever-changing political winds.
The Montana Supreme Court underscored that this week with a unanimous affirmation of a lower court ruling giving the state Board of Regents authority over policy concerning guns on campuses. The ruling strikes down a 2021 law that would have allowed students and staff to carry firearms. The ruling leaves in place current regulations that ban carrying guns in classrooms and other parts of state college and university campuses. That will be welcomed by the vast majority of university students, faculty and staff who feared the introduction of firearms into the academic environment.
And with good reason.
Common sense says the introduction of guns to campuses is a bad idea. Colleges and universities are populated with people during one of the most stressful and emotionally fraught periods of their lives. Young people are particularly at risk for suicide. Guns in dorms and classrooms would be a volatile and potentially deadly addition to the campuses.
The campus gun law was perhaps the quintessential example of arrogance in a Legislature with many such examples. Experts warned lawmakers the measure runs afoul of the state Constitution — advice that was ignored, as has too often been the case. The gun law ruling will hopefully set a precedent and thwart future efforts to undermine the authority of the regents over campus policy.
The freedom to carry guns on campus also would have had a deadening effect on enrollment. Had the law been allowed to go into effect, certainly many students and their families would have looked elsewhere for a safer higher education environment. It would have dampened efforts by the schools to attract more out-of-state students who help subsidize the education of Montanans through higher tuition rates. Those efforts have been particularly successful at Montana State University.
The Montana Constitution accords the Board of Regents “full power, responsibility and authority to supervise, coordinate, manage and control the Montana university system.”
Amen.
Now our state legislators will hopefully start to understand those words.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
