The more zealous advocates for protecting the Gallatin and Madison rivers suffered a setback when they failed to meet the deadline for gathering signatures to put a measure on the ballot designating stretches of the two rivers as “Outstanding Resource Water.”
However, they should take some solace in knowing state officials have taken an important step toward protecting the Gallatin River from pollution by designating it as “impaired” in response to recent harmful algae blooms.
Backers of Initiative 191 — a proposed ballot measure that would have imposed very strict limits on what could be allowed in stretches of the Madison and Gallatin rivers — failed to provide sufficient numbers of petition signatures for verification by the June 17 deadline. And so the initiative will not appear on the November ballot. There has been widespread opposition to the proposal from across the political spectrum. Some Democrats, Republicans, agricultural producers and conservation groups contended it was overly restrictive and could have the unintended consequence of prohibiting some efforts to protect the waterways.
But the decision by Department of Environmental Quality officials to classify the Gallatin River as impaired sets in motion a series of events — including a public comment period and the development of a cleanup plan. The algae blooms impact many lifeforms in the river and have worsened in recent years. They could be associated with excess nutrients flowing into the river in the form of treated sewage. Several conservation groups, including the Gallatin River Task Force, Trout Unlimited, Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Upper Missouri Waterkeeper and American Rivers, had petitioned the DEQ for the designation.
Given the alarms sounded by many informed individuals about the possible consequences of I-191, perhaps it is better the effort failed. Backers of the initiative vow to bring it up again in the 2024 general election. In the meantime, they are encouraged to learn more about objections to the plan and perhaps modify the proposal to address those concerns.
Protecting all of the pristine waterways we are blessed with here in Montana should be a universal priority. But let’s make sure we do it wisely.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
