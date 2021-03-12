A recent study conducted by the University of Montana’s Institute of Tourism and Recreation Research should command the attention of local government leaders throughout the state.
“The State of Short Term Rentals in Montana” painted a startling picture about the proliferation of short-term rentals throughout the state. The study found 2,524 short-term rentals available on websites like Airbnb and Vrbo in Gallatin County. Only Flathead County had more, with 2,814. Those are staggering numbers, with nearly six of every 100 households in Gallatin County offered as a vacation rental. And with the state’s tourism industry expanding, the trend is toward more and more of these rentals.
Why does it matter? The very character of neighborhoods is affected when significant numbers of homes host a continuous parade of vacationers bent on partying. Many vacation rentals slip under the radar and fail to exact the state’s bed tax, an important source of government revenue. And runaway numbers of vacation rentals take permanent housing out of the market, exacerbating a housing shortage already at crisis level in the city of Bozeman and some other communities.
Bozeman city commissioners addressed the problem in 2017 by establishing regulations for short-term rentals. Those included a required registration and fire-safety inspections with associated fees. And they banned rentals not owner occupied for at least part of the year. City officials are urged to monitor the situation regularly to ensure those regulations are effective.
But most towns and counties around the state have little or no regulations for these rentals. That is costing state coffers unpaid bed taxes and threatens to aggravate housing shortages statewide. To gauge the extent of this activity you only need to visit the Airbnb website and zoom the map in on your neighborhood to find a surprising number of vacation rentals.
Property owners have the right to earn money with their homes. Renting all or part of their homes to vacationers can be an important source of income for some. But this activity should carefully monitored and regulated to ensure it is conducted legally and safely.
