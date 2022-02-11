It may not have been afforded quite the same fanfare that greeted the opening of the new Gallatin High School, but the completion of the Bozeman High School renovations is just as noteworthy. A ribbon-cutting earlier this month marked the official opening of the vastly improved learning space and the culmination of a years-long effort to cope with Bozeman’s schools’ rapid enrollment growth.
When the school district asked voters to approve a $125 million bond issue for the construction of a new high school and renovation of Bozeman High five years ago, administrators knew it was big ask — especially since Glacier High School in Kalispell had been built just a few years earlier for a fraction of what they were asking for.
Opponents to the bond issue were many and vocal. But school administrators and the most enthusiastic citizen advocates for the schools argued a major investment in the old school was necessary to avoid the perception those attending the new school were somehow better off. In the end, the voters proved to be generous, as they usually have been in this community that consistently values the highest quality education possible.
Plans were hammered out for a new stadium and auditorium to be shared by the two schools as well as some academic programs. And now the district boasts two cutting edge high schools that continue the tradition of academic and extracurricular excellence to make them tops in the state.
It hasn’t been easy. Work at Bozeman High has been conducted while students were attending classes. Those students had to be flexible to get around the inconveniences the construction work posed. It’s also worth noting both the opening the new high school and renovation of the old were completed against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and the disruptions that caused.
All in all, the expansion to a two-high-school district should be termed an unqualified success despite all the challenges. School administrators are congratulated for pulling it off as are the voters for footing the bill.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
