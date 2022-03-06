In a guest column published here on March 2, former Gov. Marc Racicot and former Secretary of State Bob Brown proposed changing Montana election law to a so-called Top-2 Primary.
Here’s a wholehearted second to that motion. Such a change could cause a sea change in state politics. It could bring moderation and reason back to a system that has been hijacked by the extremes.
Montana now has what is called an open primary. Voters can vote for candidates in either party — but only those of one party. They must choose a single-party ballot to cast.
In a Top-2 Primary qualifying candidates of both parties would appear on the same ballot. Voters would name their preferences, and the top two vote getters — regardless of party affiliation — would advance to the general election. Rigidly partisan candidates would still get the votes of their party’s base, but they would not appeal to the large and growing numbers of independent, middle-of-the-road voters needed to win a place on the general election ballot. The change would bring about a much needed tempering of political rhetoric. True moderate politicians would percolate to the top.
State and national politics urgently need a coalition of reasonable, solution-seeking leaders. But sharp partisan divisions are making this difficult to impossible. Working with members of the other party can be political suicide. As a result, extreme elements on both ends of the political spectrum are in control.
This change was advocated on this page by two former Republican leaders. But reasonable Democrats should embrace the idea too. It would take a statutory change to adopt the plan, and our highly partisan legislators are unlikely to initiate such a change. But a citizen initiative — placing the change on the ballot for voter approval through a petition-gathering process — could succeed.
An active dialogue about the issue could instigate such an effort. Consider the benefits of changing our primary election process. Talk about it with friends and family. A Top-2 Primary would give voters more control, and could change state politics for the better.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
