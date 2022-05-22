Bozeman Health’s Highland Glen is arguably the most prime piece of real estate in or in the immediate vicinity of the city. Its location, gentle terrain, breathtaking vistas and sheer size make it a developer’s dream.
The city has asked the organization to update its land use plan for the 400-plus, mostly undeveloped acres on the southeast corner of Bozeman. The city’s interest is understandable. As the community continues to grow at a breakneck pace, the pressure to develop this land extensively will become enormous. If, or when, that happens, the costs to the community could be equally immense.
Through the magnanimity of Bozeman Health, and in cooperation with the Gallatin Valley Land Trust and the Bridger Ski Foundation, Highland Glen land has evolved into a convenient jewel of de facto parkland. Its trails are groomed in winter for cross-country skiers in winter and open to hikers in warmer months. Its open spaces are home to a wide spectrum of native wildlife. Its arable land is used by livestock growers.
Expecting all of the tract to remain as is for perpetuity may be unrealistic. Bozeman Health is a nonprofit organization, but it operates in the highly competitive field of health care. The organization is entitled to realize the value of this tremendous asset as it plans for the future. The need for affordable housing for its own employees is perhaps paramount among the potential uses for some of the land.
But through a collective effort among Bozeman Health, the city, conservation and recreation groups, ag producers and community giving, the character of much of the area — maybe even most — might be preserved.
Bozeman Health is inviting the public to be part of the process of planning for the land’s future through a series of open houses over the summer and fall. To keep track of those, sign up for a newsletter at bozemanhealth.org/calendar.
The history of the development of American cities is peppered with lost opportunities to preserve open space with the potential contribute to quality of life. Highland Glen is a quintessential example of one of those opportunities. Let’s not let it slip away.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
