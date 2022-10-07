If you’re reading this, you’re probably registered to vote. People who read editorial pages are usually pretty engaged in politics. But you also probably know some eligible voters who are not registered — perhaps a son or daughter, maybe a marginally engaged friend or in-law.
It’s time to have a talk with those people.
Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad is encouraging people to get registered — now. Let’s help him out and put the spurs to all those unregistered voters we know.
Our right to vote is being threatened by voter suppression laws passed by state legislatures around the nation in response to patently false claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In Montana, the Republican-controlled Legislature passed a spate of laws — bills to eliminate same-day registration and some forms of identification and other measures — that would make it more difficult to vote.
Fortunately, a district court judge ruled four of those new laws unconstitutional, though the rulings are likely to be appealed. But as Semerad said, putting registration off until the last minute will make for long lines at the courthouse and difficulties for all involved.
Here’s what to share with the unregistered voters in your circle:
— You can get a voter registration form online, fill it out and either snail mail it or email it to the county Clerk and Recorder. Go to https://gallatincomt.virtualtownhall.net/, click on the links to the Clerk and Recorder and then the Elections Office and then Election Forms.
— If you register by Oct. 11, you will be eligible for a mail ballot.
— If you’re not registered by Oct. 12, you will have to go to the election office at the courthouse to register.
— Ballots must be returned by Nov. 8 or you can vote in person on that day. A polling place and precinct map can be found through a link on the Elections Forms page.
The right to vote is one of the most precious rights we have. And our representative democracy works best when the maximum number of eligible voters participate. You may be determined to vote on or before Nov. 8. But that’s not enough. Make sure everyone in your orbit who is eligible does so too.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
