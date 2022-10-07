Let the news come to you

If you’re reading this, you’re probably registered to vote. People who read editorial pages are usually pretty engaged in politics. But you also probably know some eligible voters who are not registered — perhaps a son or daughter, maybe a marginally engaged friend or in-law.

It’s time to have a talk with those people.

Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad is encouraging people to get registered — now. Let’s help him out and put the spurs to all those unregistered voters we know.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

