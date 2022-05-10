Bozeman city commissioners are poised to give final approval to permanent outdoor watering restrictions. It’s a smart move and probably overdue. It is unwise to wait for a water shortage to develop before imposing restrictions. The permanent rules is a proactive measure that will help ease the city’s water woes in the short-term. And it may help prevent Hyalite Reservoir — an immensely popular recreation area — from being drawn down too severely as the summer wears on.
The new rules are set to take effect in mid-June. Homeowners will be limited to watering lawns three days a week. The watering days will be assigned by street addresses — even numbers on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, odd numbers on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Watering will be limited to the hours between midnight and 10 a.m.
We need to be reminded periodically that we live in a semiarid climate. On average we get just 20 inches of precipitation a year. The same can be said for much of the western U.S. Water is even more critical in some cities. California is restricting watering to one day a week.
Here in southwest Montana we are able to stretch our limited precipitation to meet the city’s year-round water needs by collecting snowmelt in reservoirs. But the climate is changing and the snow is melting earlier than in years past. That means a lot of melted snow goes down river and what water supplies are collected are used up sooner.
Add to that the area’s continuing population growth and we could have a water crisis in the making.
If commissioners give the restriction final approval — as expected — it will then be up to us to abide by the rules. And so we should. We know these measures work. Temporary water restrictions imposed last summer reduced overall consumption by more than 20%. That kind of reduction is a significant hedge against having the city’s water reserves run dry.
Get used to the new normal. Unless the city finds a new sizable source of water, we will likely be living with these restrictions into the foreseeable future.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
