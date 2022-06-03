There’s a reason why the framers of the 1972 Montana Constitution designated court judges and justices as nonpartisan offices. And there’s a reason why the Judicial Code of Conduct prohibits candidates for judgeships from seeking, accepting or even commenting on partisan endorsements for their campaigns.
Both the framers and the authors of the code wanted these offices to be as unbiased and beyond the influence of partisan politics as possible. We should expect and demand unimpeachable fairness and impartiality from our judges and justices.
That’s why it’s so unfortunate partisan politics are infecting the current campaign for a seat on the Montana Supreme Court.
Jim Brown, who ran as a Republican and currently serves as president of the Public Service Commission, is challenging incumbent Justice Ingrid Gustafson. Brown has publicly said he was encouraged to run by Montana Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, telling a crowd at a GOP forum in Butte, “The governor’s theory was that what we’re seeing in Montana is we’re seeing the court systems acting as a ‘shadow legislature.’”
If that isn’t partisan, what is?
Brown defended his remarks by suggesting Gianforte is just another guy among the many farmers and businesspersons who have encouraged him to run. But that’s disingenuous in the extreme. Brown has also been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and state Attorney General Austin Knudsen, both Republicans, as well as the Montana Republican Party. Clearly Brown’s candidacy is just another Republican shot at moving the courts to right. The GOP-controlled Legislature, miffed by court rulings that have found multiple pieces of its legislation unconstitutional, has been battling the courts on a number of fronts for more than a year.
But the judges and justices are merely upholding the Constitution as they swore they would do when they took office.
To be fair, Gustafson has also appeared alongside Democratic leaders, including former Gov. Steve Bullock and Mike Wheat, who served as a Democratic legislator before he was appointed to the Supreme Court. Those appearances seem to be a clear effort to counter the GOP strategy to meddle politically in the judicial branch of government.
As ethically questionable as all this is, the partisanship in court campaigns isn’t going away any time soon. It’s up to voters to be aware of this and cast their votes wisely.
Online resources like Ballotpedia (https://ballotpedia.org/) and Project Vote Smart (https://justfacts.votesmart.org/) offer unbiased information on candidates’ background and relevant experience. And there is a wealth of online news stories about candidates. But use discretion. Avoid social media and stick with well-established and credible sources.
We should all want judges and justices to be as unbiased and apolitical as possible. Let’s act accordingly when we cast our ballots.