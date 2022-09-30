“City, county reach agreement on new parking garage,” read the headline in the Sept. 22 Chronicle. Parking garage? Meh, you say. Who cares? But on second thought, the headline was actually very good news for a couple of reasons.
A) The city is actively planning for increasing parking capacity in the downtown area, which is sorely needed, and
B) The city and county are working together on something.
The plan calls for a new garage — similar to the existing 400-space Bridger Park Garage — on the parking lot behind the county courthouse on Main Street. An estimate produced in November 2021 put the cost at roughly $16.5 million.
As new hotels have opened and the city’s population has grown parking has become challenging at times in the downtown area. The crunch has driven some downtown workers and visitors to park in neighborhoods surrounding the downtown area, rankling residents in those areas.
Building a second garage has been talked about for some time. The issue was resurrected and city commissioners were spurred to action on the plan during recent discussions about establishing paid parking throughout the downtown area.
The plan was OK’d by the city but awaits action by the Gallatin County commissioners, who are slated to take up the issue at their Oct. 4 meeting. Hopefully they will see their way clear to work with the city on this one.
The city and county have bumped heads over several notorious issues in the past. Notably, they were unable to consummate a plan for a new, shared city-county law and justice center. And a dispute over costs for road improvements adjacent to the Regional Park on the west side of town led to costly litigation between the two local government entities — a source of frustration for many voters, especially those who pay taxes to both.
Some of the details of the new parking garage plan have yet to be worked out, like how the county will transfer ownership of the lot behind the courthouse to the city, and how to finance the construction of the garage.
Hopefully those wrinkles can be smoothed out and the garage will emerge as an example of cooperation between the city and county voters have a right to expect.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.