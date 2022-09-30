Let the news come to you

“City, county reach agreement on new parking garage,” read the headline in the Sept. 22 Chronicle. Parking garage? Meh, you say. Who cares? But on second thought, the headline was actually very good news for a couple of reasons.

A) The city is actively planning for increasing parking capacity in the downtown area, which is sorely needed, and

B) The city and county are working together on something.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

