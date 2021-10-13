Editorial: Our picks for the Bozeman City Commission: Cunningham, Coburn, Talago and Madgic By the Chronicle Editorial Board Oct 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman voters will choose city leaders beginning this week as mail ballots go out. The candidates they choose — mayor and three commissioners — will set the course for the community’s future.Three running for mayorThree candidates are seeking to become Bozeman’s next mayor in two years. Incumbent Commissioner Terry Cunningham is facing off against former candidate and longtime city employee Brian LaMeres and newcomer Chris Brizzolara. The winner will serve as deputy mayor for two years and then be sworn is mayor. With his wealth of experience in both local government and the private sector, Cunningham should get the nod in this race.Cunningham has been a very active commissioner for three years. He has taken on the affordable housing issue, although with limited success. Moving forward, affordable housing will be the most challenging issue facing the city. Cunningham also emphasizes collaboration with other local government entities — the county and school district — as a strategy for tackling the toughest local issues, something that’s sorely needed.LaMeres was a 25-year employee of the city’s finance department who ran unsuccessfully for mayor twice previously. He emphasizes his experience and says the city needs more fiscal responsibility, especially in the area of middle management and the use of expensive consultants to perform work for the city.Brizzolara is the youngest candidate at 29. He brings bold, some might say brash, ideas to the table. As a remedy for the housing crisis, he advocates for the city to buy land and sell it to prospective homeowners at a reasonable price. He also argues the city should pave the way for a medical school and invite a clean energy company to locate here.Both LaMeres and Brizzolara bring interesting ideas to this contest and they are commended for giving voters a choice. But Cunningham’s depth of experience makes him the best choice for the city’s next mayor.Three seeking two full-term seatsThree candidates are seeking full, four-year terms to two seats on the city commission. Incumbent commissioners Chris Coburn and I-Ho Pomeroy are joined by newcomer Emily Talago.Younger city residents and those who work in service sector jobs need more of a voice on the commission, and Coburn and Talago will be the best choices for these spots. Coburn was appointed earlier this year to finish the term of Michael Wallner, who resigned the post. In his brief time on the commission, Coburn has brought the perspective of a renter in a tight housing market. A health professional who represents the county on the City-County Board of Health, the 30-year-old Coburn has acclimated quickly to the sometimes contentious dealings of the commission.Talago has also been involved in city issues, serving on the Midtown Urban Renewal Board and Interneighborhood Council. As a 34-year-old northside property owner with a small business, Talago says she wants to increase public engagement in city government by disseminating more information to the people affected by city policies.Pomeroy has served honorably and enthusiastically on the commission since 2013 and is seeking her third term. As a restaurateur, she has represented the interests of small business owners. But Coburn and Talago will bring needed new perspectives to the commission.Three seeking two-year seatJennifer Madgic was appointed to the commission last year following the resignation of Mayor Chris Mehl. She is running to serve out the remaining two years of the term of Michael Wallner, who resigned earlier this year. Joining her on the ballot are newcomers to local politics: Joey Morrison and Evan Rainey.Madgic’s career experience has proven useful to the commission and voters should elect her to fill out the rest of Wallner’s term. She was a Gallatin County planner for 10 years and started a small planning consulting firm.Rainey brings a rich, international background to the race. He says, if elected, he would work to overhaul the city’s development code to allow more affordable housing options.After graduating from Montana State University, Morrison has worked as a crisis worker for Haven, the Help Center and the Warming Center. He says he would bring the perspective of a renter to city’s affordable housing issue.Both Rainey and Morrison would bring youthful diversity to the commission. But Madgic’s planning background is an important component of the current commission and she deserves to stay there.Bozeman voters should be thankful for the interest shown by all the younger candidates who are seeking city offices this year, and those candidates are urged to continue their involvement by seeking appointment to city boards.And all voters are encouraged to cast their ballots in this very important election either by mail or in person at the Gallatin County Courthouse by Tuesday, Nov. 2. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. 