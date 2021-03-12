One year ago the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed here in Gallatin County. It was the beginning of an ominous year full of peril and uncertainty. Early on, epidemiologists were issuing progressively more dire predictions almost daily. Some said we could be living with the pandemic and all the restrictions it inflicted on us for years — plural. In the face of those predictions, a year ago, eight months ago, even four months ago we could not have envisioned being where we are now — within sight of a return to some kind of normalcy.
The fact that we have reached this point is a testament to how far the science of vaccines has advanced. It once took years of research and trials to develop a safe vaccine effective against a new virus. But that process was accelerated to mere months for the coronavirus. And now, just a year into the pandemic, more and more doses of vaccine are going into the arms of our family members, neighbors and friends every day.
Montana State University can claim a role in the progress achieved on COVID-19. The late Maurice Hilleman, an MSU researcher, was a groundbreaker in vaccine science. Some have credited him with saving more lives than any other scientist in the 20th century. Retired MSU scientist Gary Strobel is credited with discovering an antiviral agent produced by a rainforest fungus that may be effective in treating COVID-19. And local volunteers also played a part in developing the vaccine by participating in trials conducted by Bozeman Health.
As gratifying as it is to find ourselves here just a year after COVID-19 exploded onto the scene, we cannot forget the unthinkable toll the virus has exacted. More than 530,000 Americans have died prematurely due to the virus, including nearly 1,400 Montanans, 55 of whom died right here in Gallatin County. And more will die before the virus is fully vanquished.
Montana’s sparse population has likely played a role in sparing us the level of sickness and death experienced in metropolitan areas like Los Angeles, New York and Houston. But the willingness of most locals to comply with masking and social distancing mandates has also helped blunt the effects of the virus.
And we must not let down our guard now. Scientists warn we must continue to mask up and avoid gatherings in the short term or we could suffer another surge in infections and deaths.
Yes, a year into the pandemic there is real cause for optimism, but we must continue to be cautious.
