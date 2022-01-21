The city of Bozeman is applauded for offering paid parental leave to employees who give birth to or adopt a child. It sets an example for other employers to extend this important benefit to their workers. Under the city’s new policy, either parent of a newborn or newly adopted child will have eight weeks of paid leave.
Parental leave is still considered a luxury in far too many circles. We live in an economy where two incomes are a necessity for many — especially in cities like Bozeman where the cost of living is so high. Prospective parents are often forced to put off child rearing because quitting a job to take care of that child is simply not an option. That’s a choice no one should have to face.
Paid parental leave is nearly universal in the developed world. The United States is one of only a few countries worldwide without some form of required paid time off for new parents. Recent efforts to establish required paid leave in the U.S. on a national level have stalled in Congress. That leaves states, localities and private businesses to lead the way in providing what is considered an essential benefit in other nations.
It must be noted that City Manager Jeff Mihelich said the decision to extend this benefit to employees was based in part on efforts to recruit and retain employees. Like all employers, the city has been plagued by unfilled job vacancies with an average of 12% of positions open over the past year. Due to soaring costs of housing, day care and more, job openings for most major employers in the city are wanting for applicants. It’s a problem nationwide. The coronavirus pandemic has prompted many early retirements, and the result is a rapidly shrinking workforce.
There are few signs the labor shortage will ease any time soon. That may force major employers to get creative in other ways — such as providing day care services or affordable housing options for prospective employees.
If the paid-leave benefit helps the city fill some of its job openings, it should prompt private-sector employers to offer the same. And that could lead to a significant quality-of-life improvement for all workers locally.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
