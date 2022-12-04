Gallatin County politics has had many notable public servants, but few — if any — can claim the staying power of Marty Lambert. After losing a close race to Democratic challenger Audrey Cromwell in November, he will step down after serving 25 years as county attorney. Add on another 13 as deputy county attorney and he has logged nearly four decades as part of the office.
And this is no cream puff job. The county attorney is tasked with prosecuting the worst offenders. He has to make tough decisions on when to negotiate plea deals and when to go to trial. On top of that, the county attorney advises other officials on legal matters, including the county commissioners as they grapple with complex and controversial land use issues.
Lambert has served capably in those capacities. He has also not been shy about pushing back on state efforts to wrest local control. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he defied an order from state Attorney General Austin Knudsen — a fellow Republican — to dismiss a board of health lawsuit against a local business that refused to comply with a mandated closing time aimed at stemming the spread of the virus. Cromwell is strongly urged to show similar backbone when confronted with interference.
Lambert’s tenure has spanned the years of the fastest population growth in county history. With population growth comes more crime, and that has stretched the limited resources of the county attorney’s office. Cromwell will face challenges as she tries to expand those resources.
And it is notable that after a contest decided by a handful of votes, Lambert graciously conceded to the winner and will no doubt aid Cromwell in the transition to her new job. This should serve as an example to some politicians on the national stage who seem to glory in hissy fits of unfounded election denialism when they lose.
Cromwell has a strong resume and has proven to be a capable campaigner. She is wished the best of luck in her new position. She will no doubt face many difficult cases in the years to come.
And best wishes are likewise extended to Lambert as he heads into the next phase of his life — along with gratitude for his many years of public service.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.