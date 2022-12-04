Let the news come to you

Gallatin County politics has had many notable public servants, but few — if any — can claim the staying power of Marty Lambert. After losing a close race to Democratic challenger Audrey Cromwell in November, he will step down after serving 25 years as county attorney. Add on another 13 as deputy county attorney and he has logged nearly four decades as part of the office.

And this is no cream puff job. The county attorney is tasked with prosecuting the worst offenders. He has to make tough decisions on when to negotiate plea deals and when to go to trial. On top of that, the county attorney advises other officials on legal matters, including the county commissioners as they grapple with complex and controversial land use issues.

Lambert has served capably in those capacities. He has also not been shy about pushing back on state efforts to wrest local control. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he defied an order from state Attorney General Austin Knudsen — a fellow Republican — to dismiss a board of health lawsuit against a local business that refused to comply with a mandated closing time aimed at stemming the spread of the virus. Cromwell is strongly urged to show similar backbone when confronted with interference.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

