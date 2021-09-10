Editorial: MSU's big research spending pays dividends By the Chronicle Editorial Board Sep 10, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We have come to expect Montana State University research spending to be substantial in any given year, but this year’s numbers are eye-popping. MSU spent a staggering $193 million on research over the past year. That’s not just a record. It’s a 16% increase over the record set the previous year. In addition to research spending, MSU faculty were awarded 672 new grants totaling $121 million, a 21% increase over the previous year.MSU had previously set a goal of achieving $150 million in research spending by 2024, but blew past that several years ago. The university also maintained its ranking as one of 131 top Carnegie research institutions in the nation — a prestigious designation that is a great recruiting tool for faculty and students. It is the only institution in a five-state region, including the Dakotas, Wyoming and Idaho, to achieve that status.But the benefits of this success story aren’t limited to the arcane stuff of laboratories deep within the bowels of MSU. That kind of spending represents a significant economic sector for the region. Research spending involves payroll, and payroll is spent on living expenses — food, appliances, cars, entertainment — and that boosts the local economy. Research also involves facility maintenance, which provides more jobs, and material purchases, much of which is done locally. Ironically, the COVID-19 pandemic actually contributed to MSU’s extraordinary research spending. Institutions on the east and west coasts were harder hit by the virus than those in the heartland, and those schools were then able to maintain a higher level of research activity. MSU may be able to use the momentum provided by the pandemic boost to continue its regional domination in research.It must also be noted MSU is one of only two schools cited for both very high research activity and very high undergraduate enrollment. That makes MSU an attractive choice for graduating high school seniors from around the state and nation and bodes well for the school’s future enrollment prospects.The research spending and Carnegie ranking are great news for MSU. But it’s something the whole community and region should celebrate. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Spending Montana State University Nation School University Economics Education Pandemic Senior Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section More than $2M available for conservation projects in Gallatin County Posted: Sep. 9, 2021 Developers plan for more apartments for development off Huffine in Bozeman Posted: Sep. 9, 2021 Montana to update state drought management plan Posted: Sep. 9, 2021 Coey, Evelyn Marie Posted: Sep. 9, 2021 Guest column: American Prairie Reserve's BLM proposal would set bad precedent Posted: Sep. 9, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are Bozeman's development codes too restrictive? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back