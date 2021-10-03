Editorial: MSU enrollment records a boon for Bozeman By the Chronicle Editorial Board Oct 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State University’s fall enrollment of 16,841 students is a few dozen short of its record attendance in the fall of 2018. But there are numbers within that total that are intriguing.Total attendance is 4% higher than 2020, and the total includes the largest freshman class ever at 3,871, a 412-student 12% jump over the previous record. That’s a significant increase. And an amazing 64% of incoming freshmen are nonresidents, much higher than the 47% of total enrollment that comes from out-of-state.The university also enrolled record numbers of Black, Native American, Asian and Hispanic students who contribute diversity to the student body. The nonresident student count is significant because they pay the full cost of their education in tuition and fees and help keep costs down for in-state students, whose education is subsidized by contributions from the state’s general fund. But University system officials are cautioned not to let burgeoning out-of-state enrollment limit access for Montana students. As a public, land-grant university, making affordable higher education available to Montana families should top its list of priorities.Some students from California anecdotally report getting into public universities in that state has become difficult to impossible as out-of-state enrollment has grown. California lawmakers capped out-of-state enrollment at 18% earlier this year to address the demand from resident applicants to the University of California campuses. The increases in diversity in MSU’s student body is welcome news. Montana’s population is decidedly homogeneous with Native Americans making up the state’s largest minority at about 6% of the total. Black, Asian and Hispanic people comprise much smaller percentages of the state’s total population.Included in this year’s MSU enrollment are 811 Native Americans, 273 African Americans, 674 Asians and 876 Hispanics, all records for those demographics. Those students, along with international students from 60-plus countries, enrich the multi-cultural experience for Montana students attending MSU. They are a welcome addition to our community as a whole.On balance, MSU enrollment numbers are very encouraging. Following a year plagued by challenges and uncertainty stemming from the pandemic, the university appears to have landed on its feet and is thriving.That’s good news for all of us. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Editorial: The Montana Legislature's wolf changes may blow up in its face Posted: Oct. 1, 2021 Editorial: Body-worn cameras a much-needed addition Posted: Sep. 28, 2021 Editorial: The lowest of many low points in this pandemic Posted: Sep. 26, 2021 Editorial: Live events are back, but stay vigilant Posted: Sep. 24, 2021 Editorial: Montana's leadership vacuum Posted: Sep. 21, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the relocation of Bozeman's Fire Station No. 2? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back