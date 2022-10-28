Let the news come to you

We’ve grown used to hearing of high-tech startups born out of connections between the private sector and Montana State University graduates and research. But there’s another area where cutting edge MSU technology is spilling over into industry: agriculture.

In the Oct. 26 Chronicle, we learned of a Belgrade firm that has carved out market niche to meet the rapidly growing demand for gluten-free, high-protein grain products. For nearly 20 years, Montana Gluten Free has been working with MSU researchers to develop and produce frost- and drought-resistant gluten-free oats. Each year, the company has convinced more and more farmers to plant the unique grain and expects to harvest some 10,000 acres of the crop next year. And about half of the crop is grown organically. Organic food is another market where MSU research has helped Montana producers meet growing demand.

The oats are processed into flour and oatmeal and sold to bakeries and major food processors. The firm also markets its products online (montanaglutenfree.com). The website offers pancake mix, bread mix and raw oatmeal among its products, along with gluten-free recipes for everything from muffins to cheesecake.

