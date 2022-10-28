We’ve grown used to hearing of high-tech startups born out of connections between the private sector and Montana State University graduates and research. But there’s another area where cutting edge MSU technology is spilling over into industry: agriculture.
In the Oct. 26 Chronicle, we learned of a Belgrade firm that has carved out market niche to meet the rapidly growing demand for gluten-free, high-protein grain products. For nearly 20 years, Montana Gluten Free has been working with MSU researchers to develop and produce frost- and drought-resistant gluten-free oats. Each year, the company has convinced more and more farmers to plant the unique grain and expects to harvest some 10,000 acres of the crop next year. And about half of the crop is grown organically. Organic food is another market where MSU research has helped Montana producers meet growing demand.
The oats are processed into flour and oatmeal and sold to bakeries and major food processors. The firm also markets its products online (montanaglutenfree.com). The website offers pancake mix, bread mix and raw oatmeal among its products, along with gluten-free recipes for everything from muffins to cheesecake.
Who knew? Twentieth century Montana farmers could never have envisioned their industry would one day be selling high-tech health food to the world through the cyber space.
As Montana was settled in the 19th century and grew through the 20th century, agriculture eventually emerged as the state’s largest economic sector, eclipsing extractive industries like mining, gas and oil. Today, tourism, high technology businesses and manufacturing may be providing more paychecks than agricultural. But farming and ranching continue to be vital contributors to the state’s exports and gross domestic product. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Montana is third among all the states for land planted in wheat, some 5.28 million acres.
MSU research in science and medicine gets a lot of attention and is largely responsible for the school maintaining its status as a top-tier research institution. But the success of Montana Gluten Free is compelling evidence the land grant university is continuing to fulfill its original mission of agricultural education and development and helping to keep the state’s ag industry relevant globally.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
