Hunting advocates and conservation groups are urging hunters to switch from lead to non-lead bullets to minimize the risk of poisoning wildlife. It’s a small measure that could have a significant impact, and hunters should take the suggestion to heart.
Lead bullets — the most commonly used variety — splinter on impact with deer or elk flesh and the fragments can spread through muscle and entrails. When scavengers consume what’s left behind by the hunters, they can be poisoned by the splinters of lead they consume.
A single bullet may seem like an insignificant thing to introduce into the environment, but a study published by Conservation Science Global found half of some 1,200 eagles tested throughout North America showed signs of repeated lead exposure. Another study by MPG Ranch found nearly 90% of golden eagles captured in Western Montana over a seven-year period had been exposed to lead. Bears, wolves and other scavengers are also at risk for lead poisoning.
Non-lead bullet advocates recently staged a demonstration to show copper bullets can be just as effective as lead bullets and carry none of the risk of poisoning scavenging birds and mammals. They allowed the copper variety is more expensive, but contended the benefit makes it worth the expense.
“People who hunt want to conserve wildlife,” one demonstrator said. “That’s the image we want to portray.”
Point well taken.
Hunters are frequently assailed by anti-hunting groups who contend the sport is cruel and harmful to wildlife. But ethical hunting is used effectively for constructive wildlife management and healthy game populations. And the sport is deeply embedded in our outdoor culture. Switching to non-lead bullets is a nominal gesture that will add credibility to the argument hunting is an important conservation tool.
Conservationists will be offering $20 vouchers to Montana hunters for the purchase of copper bullets for home reloading or factory cartridges with copper bullets. Go to montanahuntersforeagleconservation.org to learn more apply for a voucher.
If you’re a hunter, this is not a monumental change to make. At least take the time to learn more about the issue before heading into the field this fall.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
