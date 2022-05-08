One-party government leads to arrogance that is disruptive and wasteful. One need look no further than Helena to find evidence. The GOP lock on the governor’s office and both houses of the Legislature is costing taxpayers plenty and creating chaos.
The latest example is a law passed in the 2021 general session aimed thwarting local health departments from imposing pandemic prevention lockdowns. That bill apparently has the unintended consequence of preventing Gallatin County commissioners from enforcing zoning regulations.
The law — introduced by Rep. Jedediah Hinkle of Belgrade — prohibits local health officials from denying consumers access to businesses. County Attorney Marty Lambert interprets that to mean shutting down a business not allowed under local zoning regs would be a violation of the law. Lambert may be overthinking this a bit, but it’s clear the law was at best very poorly written if it can be interpreted that way and have the potential to lead to litigation.
This comes on top of other laws aimed at health authorities that have thrown local governments — including Gallatin County, Bozeman and Belgrade — into chaos as they try to figure out how to comply with a requirement to create an oversight board of elected officials to keep an eye on health officers.
But the sloppiness of these laws is only part of the problem. They all clearly undercut what was once a pillar of the Republican Party — that power should be most invested in local government. The health bills come on top of legislation that takes planning tools away from local government — such as banning affordable housing requirements in local development ordinances. Another bill undercuts local authority over the sale of vaping products.
Local control? Forget about it. If you’re an elected city, county, college or school district official, the Legislature has an instruction manual to tell you how to do your job.
And then there’s the tsunami of legal challenges that allege many bills passed in 2021 are unconstitutional. According to the Montana Free Press, the Legislature’s actions have prompted some 30 court filings — many of which have yet to be resolved.
Defending all these actions costs money — taxpayers’ money.
The balance of power is unlikely to shift significantly in the November election. But let’s at least be hopeful our elected leaders can learn from their mistakes and start acting more responsibly when they meet again next year.
We’ve had enough waste, disruption and top-down governance from Helena.