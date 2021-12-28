Editorial: More can be done for Yellowstone's bison By the Chronicle Editorial Board Dec 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It was welcome news to learn 56 Yellowstone bison were successfully transferred to tribal lands in Washington and Oklahoma from quarantine on the Fort Peck Reservation in north central Montana. Such transfers are important steps toward reducing the slaughter of park bison. But it would be even more welcome news if this program could be accelerated.There are more than 5,000 bison running in the park now. To meet population targets, bison managers have set a goal of culling 600 to 900 bison from park herds this winter — most of which will likely be sent to slaughter. The process, as always, will be met with dismay from bison advocates. And it puts Montana in a negative light for potential tourists who see the slaughter as a senseless way to manage wildlife.What seems clear is there is a lot of demand for park bison on tribal lands. And proposals to reintroduce the species on public lands in their former range are gaining popularity. These animals are some of the most genetically pure of a species nearly hunted to extinction a little over a century ago. Granted, managing bison is complicated and expensive. The sheer size of the animals presents unique challenges for managing them as wildlife. And getting bison ready for transfer to new habitat involves a multi-year quarantine with repeated testing to ensure the animals are free of brucellosis, a disease present in many park bison and which poses a serious threat if it infects livestock. Bison have never infected livestock in the wild, but ranchers aggressively resist the distribution of bison outside the park.There are no easy answers. But it would be gratifying if the agencies involved would shift more emphasis to speeding up the quarantine timeline along with increasing capacity for keeping animals in quarantine. Increasing tolerance for bison outside the park in the Yellowstone region should also be a goal. And more effort to reintroduce bison to appropriate public lands — like the Missouri Breaks and C.M. Russell Wildlife Refuge — should be explored.Those who made possible the recent transfer of the 56 bison to out-of-state tribal lands are commended for their success. But there’s a lot more to be done to end or at least minimize the annual slaughter of park bison. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bison Zoology Biology Medicine Quarantine Slaughter Animal Montana Livestock News Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Livers, Eric Posted: Dec. 26, 2021 Pet of the Week, Sunday, December 26, 2021 Posted: Dec. 26, 2021 Editorial: Many reasons to be proud of the Bobcats Posted: Dec. 26, 2021 Some groups are left out of Montana's COVID-19 test giveaway program Posted: Dec. 25, 2021 Local cystic fibrosis nonprofit establishes legacy fund in honor of late co-founder Posted: Dec. 25, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will 2022 be better than 2021? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back