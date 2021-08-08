Editorial: Montana's senseless prohibition on nursing homes requiring vaccinations By the Chronicle Editorial Board Aug 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Historians will look back on our response to the COVID-19 pandemic with bewilderment for a whole host of reasons. They will be mystified at the myriad ways we found to hinder elected leaders, employers, schools and businesses from protecting themselves and their customers, students and employees from the disease.But perhaps none of these things will be as perplexing as a law passed by Montana lawmakers that forbids nursing homes from requiring their employees or residents to be vaccinated.House Bill 702 was introduced by Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan, passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte despite strong opposition from health care professionals and unanimous opposition from Democratic lawmakers. Besides the restrictions on long-term care facilities, the law also bans other businesses from requiring employees to be vaccinated or masks on unvaccinated customers who enter their premises, unless everyone is required to wear masks. All this according to a release from the state Department of Health and Human Services. Health care facilities, meanwhile, are allowed to ask employees and patients if they are vaccinated and provide “reasonable accommodations” for those who aren’t or decline to say so.Proponents of the legislation argued such requirements would be a form of discrimination. That’s like saying drivers who get behind the wheel when they’re drunk are victims of discrimination. Let’s get something straight: The evidence COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective isn’t just convincing. It’s overwhelming. They have been administered to literally hundreds of millions of people with a minuscule number of concerning side effects and giving recipients nearly 100% protection from hospitalization and death. Anyone who believes otherwise has fallen prey to the nonsense spread by rightwing politicians and pundits and conspiracy theorists through social media.Given this evidence, it’s astounding there are any health care workers who refuse to be vaccinated, not only for their own protection but for the protection of the patients who they have taken an oath to protect from harm. But barring their employers from requiring them to be vaccinated as a condition of employment is over the top.And now Montana is the only state in the nation to prohibit private businesses from requiring employees to get vaccinated. And this in the middle of resurgence of the delta variant of the virus that threatens to take us back into the dark days we lived through last year and early this year.Someday we are going to awaken from this self-inflicted nightmare. But thanks to HB 702 and its proponents, that day may have been pushed back. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Employee Business Law Politics Medicine Immunology Montana Lawmaker Nursing Home Employer Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Kohl, John W Posted: 1 a.m. Humbling softens our hearts, gives us compassion Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Reforming filibuster rule would restore democracy Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Energy law embodies the best of the Legislature Posted: 12 a.m. Montana families continue to face a preschool desert Posted: 4:50 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Should Montana State University require masks on campus? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back