As superintendent of public instruction, Elsie Arntzen should be the top advocate for Montana public schools. Her actions suggest otherwise.
Shunning the recommendations of a School Quality Task Force, Arntzen is suggesting the opposite: a reduction in the number of counselors and librarians required in schools. Task force members are recommending reducing the ratio of students to counselors from 400-to-1 to 300-to-1 in all elementary and high schools. Arntzen instead is proposing reducing the requirement to one counselor per school regardless of enrollment.
Given what schools have been through recently — coping with a pandemic and a stressful mix of in-person and virtual instruction — Arntzen’s proposal is exactly the opposite of what’s needed.
According to a recent survey by her own office, 40% of high school students said they were depressed; 22% reported considering suicide and 10% attempted suicide. Stats like that scream for more mental health professionals in schools, not fewer.
Arntzen said her proposal is intended to give more control of schools to local authorities. That flies in the face of her party’s lawmakers, who ran roughshod over local control on things like land-use planning and restrictions on vaping in public places.
The more cynical among us can only conclude the Republican Arntzen’s plan is part of her party’s larger agenda of steering government funding away from public schools and toward private schools.
This is not what you were elected to do, Superintendent Arntzen.
The vast majority of Montana families depend on public schools to prepare their children for post-secondary education and successful careers. The state’s economy relies heavily on a workforce trained by public schools adequately funded and staffed.
Arntzen’s plan is the latest in a series of failings. In December, the heads of the eight largest school districts in the state signed a five-page letter detailing the OPI’s shortcomings, including unprecedented staff shortages and a 90% turnover rate among employees. The result has been delays in schools’ annual accreditation process, the licensing of teachers and processing grant applications, among many other issues.
Superintendent Arntzen, the School Quality Task Force was instituted for a reason: to improve public education. Stop playing politics with our schools and follow its recommendations.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
