There are some things the private sector does a whole lot better than government. Free market competition is great motivator. That makes things like home construction, manufacturing, plumbing and auto repairs and a whole litany of other economic sectors do great things for consumers.
But there are other areas where the private sector falls short. Case in point: ambulance services, particularly in isolated rural areas.
A report published in the July 7 Chronicle revealed emergency medical services are falling short of meeting needs in small towns in Montana. They are increasingly lacking in the funding and volunteers they need to respond to calls in a timely manner. The result? Accident victims or others in health care crises may have to wait hours for an ambulance and emergency medical technicians to come from many miles away. Or, in the alternative, they may have to find another way to get to a hospital.
Aggravating this problem is the inexplicable fact that emergency medical services are not classified as an essential service. Only 11 states classify them that way, and Montana is not one of them. A bill to study the issue was introduced in the state Legislature earlier this year but quickly died.
By making EMS an essential service, local governments could levy taxes to make sure it is adequately funded, just as they do with fire and law enforcement services. Emergency medical services could be combined with fire services or hospitals in many areas if they were assured sufficient funds to pay the bills and keep paid technicians on staff.
Congress could play a role as well by altering Medicaid and Medicare policy to ensure they pay for all emergency medical services. Grants for rural EMS agencies could be included in the infrastructure legislation now being considered.
This problem isn’t just an annoyance. It’s a crisis. And legislators may need to lay on the pavement bleeding while an ambulance from a neighboring county makes its way to an accident scene before they see the light. Lawmakers on the state and federal level need to break out of their deadlock and bickering over nonsensical cultural issues and address this crisis.
Maybe this one time they could do something constructive that actually matters to people.
Editorial Board
- Mark Dobie, publisher
- Michael Wright, managing editor
- Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
- Richard Broome, community member
- Renee Gavin, community member
- Charles Rinker, community member
- Will Swearingen, community member
- Angie Wasia, community member
