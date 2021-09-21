Editorial: Montana's leadership vacuum By the Chronicle Editorial Board Sep 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana is making headlines again for all the wrong reasons. It recently garnered national attention as the only state legally barring employers from requiring employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Then the state was singled out last week for the fastest growing COVID-19 infection rate — up 55% over the previous week. The Montana Free Press reported, as of Friday, there were 1,877 Montana COVID deaths since the pandemic began, including some 35 in the previous week alone.Imagine if 35 people died in car accidents in one week in Montana. Our elected leaders would be franticly trying to figure out what’s going on and do something about it. But in the face of the pandemic, we have a leadership vacuum. Our hospitals are facing staff shortages and too many patients to treat. They are beginning to ration care — deciding to treat those who have the best chance of survival, letting the rest go.What do we hear from Helena? Not much.The state health department suspended regulations to make it easier for hospitals to transfer patients to other facilities. Meanwhile, officials are considering requests for National Guard help from counties and hospitals, including Bozeman Health. But as for addressing the cause of this crisis? Silence.Montana lags behind most other states on vaccination rates, and too many people are ignoring best practices for stopping the spread of the virus — like wearing masks when indoors and maintaining social distance. But instead of getting out in front of this crisis, Gov. Greg Gianforte is mum. Attorney General Austin Knudsen is spending his time concocting lawsuits against the federal government and fighting cultural strawmen, like critical race theory and a ban on bump stocks for rifles.Look, we get it. As Republican officeholders you aren’t going to mandate masks or vaccines. As effective as they can be, mandates run counter to the current GOP zealotry. But you can at least reason with the people who elected you. Tell them this disease is real and it’s deadly. And tell them the vaccines are safe, effective and the only way back to normalcy. Issue public service announcements for newspapers, radio and television saying so. Travel to the most unvaccinated reaches of the state and talk to people. Tell them to think of their fellow, more vulnerable Montanans.This is serious stuff. People are dying and you’re just sitting on your hands. Use your influence as much as possible to make a difference. People of all political persuasions will thank you. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Patient Hospital Politics Medicine Pandemic State Health Department Vacuum Shortage Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Letter to the editor: Vaccination for our survival, the welfare of others Posted: 12 a.m. Death Café in Livingston provides a space to talk about mortality Posted: 4:45 p.m. Montanans weigh in on possible new U.S. House districts Posted: 3:45 p.m. Lobbyist spending reached nearly $7 million during 2021 session Posted: 3:45 p.m. Editorial: Will Bozeman Health do the right thing? Posted: Sep. 19, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city of Bozeman right to delay its return to in-person meetings? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back